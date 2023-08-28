Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns In Golden Body-Hugging Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Queen'

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top stars in the industry today. With her magical performances, she has ruled millions of hearts and is all set to take over the box office with Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi.' The actress took the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot in a stunning body-hugging outfit.

On Sunday, renowned photographer Vaishnav Praveen dropped a gorgeous snap of the stunning actress in an impressive golden shimmery gown dress. The 'Family Man' actress can be seen striking a sensual pose while oozing perfection in bronze makeup, glossy lip colour, and open hair.

Fans flooded the comment sections with heart-eye and fire emojis. One commented, 'Drop dead gorgeous,' another wrote, 'Soooooo hot,' a third one commented, 'Sam Always Queen, Samanta Is My Lovely Sister.' A fan also stated, 'THE HAIR. THE DRESS. THE YOU' 'The S in Sam stands for Slayer,' added another.

Samantha is an active Instagram user and keeps sharing glamorous pictures and videos of herself on social media with fans. The actress' recent posts showcase her stunning aura and amazing wardrobe. Samantha has a fan following of millions on social media and they all go gaga over the actress' posts.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in the film 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. 'Kushi' marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film 'Mahanati.'