Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in pink swimsuit, poses opposite breathtaking Athirappilly Waterfalls: PICS

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu raised the mercury levels in her latest post on Instagram. The ‘Family Man’ actress looked stunning in pink swimwear as she posed opposite the breathtakingly gorgeous Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala. In the first photo, ‘Oo Antava’ song hitmaker can be seen standing tall on a rock and witnessing the natural beauty around her. In the second photo, Samantha can be seen sitting down and soaking in the moment as the golden sunlight hits her. In the background, a beautiful waterfall is visible.

Check out her post:

Samantha also turned philosophical and penned a note on ‘Life’. She wrote, “Life You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes ,as it ebbs and flows.”

Reacting to her post, actress Sophie Choudry posted three red heart emojis. Various other people also dropped in heart emojis in the comment section.

Samantha also took to her Instagram stories to share a reel of herself sitting in the midst of water on a rock meditating. She also captioned the reel with a quote by Sadhguru that read, “Meditation is the means to realize the beauty of your existence.”

Earlier, Samantha shared a video of herself dancing on Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’ at the airport. The fun video has now gone viral. “Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit #Beast,” wrote Samantha.

Samantha last appeared in the item song ‘Oo Antava’ from the superhit Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. She will next be seen in Gunasekar’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ and Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. Samantha is currently busy shooting for an upcoming pan-India film, ‘Yashoda’ directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.