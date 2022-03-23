Samantha UNFOLLOWS ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram after separation?

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a massive fan following who want to know everything about the stunner. Recently, Samantha posted a cryptic Instagram story and now fans noticed that she has unfollowed former husband Naga Chaitanya on the social media platform.

Samantha has unfollowed ex-hubby on Instagram months after the couple announced separation with a joint statement. The buzz about trouble in their marriage kickstarted when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media last year.

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, Samantha will begin working with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She has mythological film Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara respectively.

She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', which is touted as the new-age thriller starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The multi-lingual drama is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.