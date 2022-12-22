Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bollywood films NOT on hold due to Myositis, spokesperson blasts rumours

New Delhi: A few days back, several reports claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is battling Myositis might be taking a break to focus on her health, putting her projects on hold as of now. This led to speculation about the completion of her big Bollywood films. Slamming all such claims, Samantha's spokesperson has clarified that none of her films are on hold

Samantha’s representative spoke with Indian Express. “Samantha is taking rest at present. She is going to participate in the shooting of the Kushi post-Sankranthi in January. After that, she will continue with her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi movie from January. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by about six months. So now she will only be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film from April or May. According to the earlier plans, the shoot for Samantha’s Bollywood film will start in January, and the dates were also allocated accordingly.”

"It’s not a good thing to make someone wait for a long time since moviemaking involves so much effort. So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects," he said.

When buzz about her health was reported, Samantha's fans thronged social media and showered support, praying for her quick recovery.

Earlier, several reports also suggested that Samantha might be flying out of the country to South Korea for her Myositis treatment. However, no official word or statement has been made regarding this development either.

Myositis is a condition that is caused by one's own immune system attacking one's muscles. The condition can cause inflammation of various muscles in the body.

On the work front, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in a romantic drama titled Kushi. It is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and was earlier titled VD 11. The makers have pushed the release to next year.