Samantha's latest post on divorce, death and humiliation by Will Smith catches attention!

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram recently and posted a quote by none other than Hollywood hottie Will Smith. She shared his quote on divorce, death, humiliation and fear.

Samantha basically got her hands on Will Smith's book titled Will and looks like that particular quote resonated with the actress. It reads: "Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I've had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated-and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?"

Sharing a sneak-peek of Will's book, Samantha put up her story along with a note: "Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will."

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.