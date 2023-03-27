topStoriesenglish2588294
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Reply To Netizen Asking Her To 'Date' Will Make Your Day

A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked "I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2."

  • To which Samantha, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, replied: "Who will love me like you do."

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Prabhu, who sizzled the screens with her performance with 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa: The Rise', has talked about dating in her recent tweet.

A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked "I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2."

 

To which Samantha, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, replied: "Who will love me like you do."

It was in 2021 when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama 'Shaakuntalam' which is scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, it also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

