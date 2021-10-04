हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha talks about 'change' in FIRST Instagram post after separation from Naga Chaitanya!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in news lately after she and husband Naga Chaitanya jointly announced their separation on their respective social media handles. Now her first post after separation has gone viral, as it all about 'change'.

Samantha talks about &#039;change&#039; in FIRST Instagram post after separation from Naga Chaitanya!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in news lately after she and her husband Naga Chaitanya jointly announced their separation on their respective social media handles.  

Now, after changing her name by ‘S’ to ‘Samantha’, she has shared first post after her separation with husband. 

In the recent released Instagram story, Sam has shared a popular song Change My Clothes by Dream & Alec Benjamin. 

The lyrics of the song which appeared in the Instagram story, read, “If I wanna change the world, I should change myself. I should make my bed. I should dust the shelf, shouldn't lie in the bed 'til the afternoon, dreamin' 'bout the things that I wanna do, mmm, mmm.”

sam

In the backdrop, she added a night view of the city while flying in an airplane. The video was full of city lights in the background and it shows that she is slowly moving on in her life. 

For the unversed, On Saturday (October 2), south stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had announced separation. The couple took to social media and in a joint statement, broke the unfortunate news of their splitsville.

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

 

