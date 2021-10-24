Sameer Wankhede must resign: Hansal Mehta tweets amid twist in Aryan Khan drugs case

New Delhi: Film director Hansal Mehta has once again voiced his opinion on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest by NCB in a drugs case in Mumbai.

After the latest twist in the narrative about Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede demanding Rs 8 crore for Aryan's release, the director has tweeted that the zonal officer must resign.

He also questioned why should the onus of proving innocence solely lie on those that he (Sameer) arrests.

He wrote, "Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?".

Take a look at his tweet:

Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 24, 2021

Hansal had come out in support of Aryan earlier as well.

Sharing his views on the incident, Hansal had written on Twitter, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk..”

It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021

For the unversed, in a recent development, one of the witnesses, in the case, has claimed collusion between the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi -- the alleged private investigator, who tipped off NCB and whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

The witness is KP Gosavi’s driver Prabhakar Sail. According to the driver, Sameer Wankhede demanded a whopping Rs 8 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son in the drugs case.

Mr Wankhede has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would give "a fitting reply".