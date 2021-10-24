हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Sameer Wankhede must resign: Hansal Mehta tweets amid twist in Aryan Khan drugs case

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's recent tweet targets the NCB's zonal officer Sameer Wankhede in the wake of the latest allegations against the latter.

Sameer Wankhede must resign: Hansal Mehta tweets amid twist in Aryan Khan drugs case
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Film director Hansal Mehta has once again voiced his opinion on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest by NCB in a drugs case in Mumbai.

After the latest twist in the narrative about Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede demanding Rs 8 crore for Aryan's release, the director has tweeted that the zonal officer must resign.

He also questioned why should the onus of proving innocence solely lie on those that he (Sameer) arrests.

He wrote, "Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?".

Take a look at his tweet:

Hansal had come out in support of Aryan earlier as well. 

Sharing his views on the incident, Hansal had written on Twitter, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk..”

 

For the unversed, in a recent development, one of the witnesses, in the case, has claimed collusion between the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi -- the alleged private investigator, who tipped off NCB and whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

The witness is KP Gosavi’s driver Prabhakar Sail. According to the driver, Sameer Wankhede demanded a whopping Rs 8 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son in the drugs case.

Mr Wankhede has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would give "a fitting reply".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan KhanHansal MehtaShah Rukh KhanSRKSameer WankhedeAryan Khan drugs caseNCBAryan Khan arrest
Next
Story

Sanjay Raut shares video of Aryan Khan in NCB custody, says 'witness in case made to sign on blank paper'

Must Watch

PT32M49S

India ready for T20 match against Pakistan!