Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy gives fans 'real' fitness motivation, shares weight-loss progress pics

Actress Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to share a weight loss update. She shared a couple of photographs of herself on Instagram, showing her honest weight-loss progress.

Sameera Reddy gives fans &#039;real&#039; fitness motivation, shares weight-loss progress pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sameera Reddy

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to share a weight loss update. The actress aims to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali.

Sameera shared a couple of photographs of herself on Instagram. In one photo, the actress is seen with a belly while she looks slimmer in the other.

"Photos can be so misleading. On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes, I workout and I'm seeing results but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures. That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder, update, I've had a good week," she wrote.

 

Sharing her weight loss recipe with followers, the actress wrote: "I've down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with dedicated yoga and badminton 4 times a week. I'm hoping to keep this up. I think I will make my Diwali Goal. how's it going for you ? #letsdothis. #socialmedia vs #reality."

