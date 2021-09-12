हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sameera Reddy pens inspiring note on body positivity, says 'don't get stuck on what used to be'

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a motivational post on body positivity and fitness which has received a lot of love on social media.

Sameera Reddy pens inspiring note on body positivity, says &#039;don&#039;t get stuck on what used to be&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sameera Reddy

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a motivational post on body positivity and fitness. On Friday (September 12), the actress asked her followers to not get caught up in how they used to look.

She also told them that people may judge each other but one doesn't need to fall prey to that.

The 'One Two Three' actress shared a now-and-then picture of her and penned a thoughtful caption with it.

She wrote, "Do you keep comparing yourself to what you were before? The healthiest thing you can do for your body and soul is to redefine and not get stuck on what used to be . The world will still judge but you don’t need to fall prey to that. Move forward. Don’t look back  #imperfectlyperfect This fitness Friday I want to stay positive and thank my body for giving me so much support #selflove #healing #bodypositive #fitness #fitnessmotivation #realmotherhood #fitnessfriday #letsdothis"

Check out her motivational post:

 

Sameera Reddy is known for regularly posting on fitness and body positivity on social media.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She then went to appear in films like 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Musafir', 'Taxi No 9211', 'De Dana Dan', 'Race' and 'Tezz'.  

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in 2014 and the two are parents to Hans and Nyra. 

