Sameera Reddy's inspiring weight loss journey: Actress loses 9 kgs, reveals her secret to staying fit!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy is quite active on social media and interacts with her fans through her positive and uplifting posts. Recently, on Friday (July 23), she took to Instagram to share progress pics from her weight loss journey. She revealed that she lost 9 kgs and wants to lose 8 more kgs to reach her target weight. She made the post on the occasion of fitness Friday. Reddy also told her fans that she has started boxing and is enjoying it wholeheartedly.

In the caption, she wrote, "Down 9 kgs, finally the hard work is paying off! I’m now fully charged to get the last few off! Nearly there! It’s #fitnessfriday and I’m now 83 kgs down from 92 kg. 8 kgs to go consistent focus is the only way to getting to our target! What’s the status with you beautiful people? How are you feeling? Just having you reading my Fitness Friday post and knowing that we are cheering each other on is the best feeling! I’ve started boxing and it’s a lot of fun! Will share a fun video next Friday about how that’s going! Keep doing whatever works for you and most imp stay happy #positivevibes #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitmama #letadothis."

Check out her motivational post:

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She then went to appear in films like 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Musafir', 'Taxi No 9211', 'De Dana Dan', 'Race' and 'Tezz'.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in 2014 and the two are parents to Hans and Nyra.