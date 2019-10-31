close

Samir Kochhar

Samir Kochhar, Shibani Dandekar cast in 'Four More Shots Please!'

The second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will see the four female protagonists make radical choices in love, career and friendship.

Samir Kochhar, Shibani Dandekar cast in &#039;Four More Shots Please!&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After winning over fans with their anchoring skills at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Samir Kochhar and Shibani Dandekar will now play a couple on the second season of the web show "Four More Shots Please!".

"I am getting to associate with so many talented people around and this only adds up my experience as an actor. The entire cast of 'Four More Shots Please' is very chilled out and so I never get tired of shooting. I look forward to more such fun-loving projects," Samir said.

The second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will see the four female protagonists make radical choices in love, career and friendship.

Their choices put them through the grind, make them question their inner being, but ultimately redefine their lives.

The first season of the show premiered in January this year in over 200 countries and territories.

Apart from Samir and Shibani, the show will feature Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Amrita Puri, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam.

"Four More Shots Please!" is written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

The show is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

 

