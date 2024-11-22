Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823152https://zeenews.india.com/people/sana-khan-announces-second-pregnancy-expresses-gratitude-to-allah-2823152.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SANA KHAN

Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Expresses Gratitude to Allah

Sana Khan shares the excitement of becoming a mother for the second time.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Expresses Gratitude to Allah

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who embraced a spiritual lifestyle after quitting the entertainment industry announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. The couple, who welcomed their first child earlier this year, is overjoyed with the news.

Taking to social media, Sana shared her excitement, writing, Alhamdullilah “Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer.” 
“Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing” Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us."

Sana, who stepped away from Bollywood to focus on her personal and spiritual life, often shares glimpses of her journey with her followers. Her transition to motherhood has been particularly cherished by her fans, as she continues to inspire many with her life choices.

A few months ago Sana faced a lot of backlash for her statement in Rubina Dilaik's podcast about husbands allowing their wives to wear short outfits.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK