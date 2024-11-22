Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Expresses Gratitude to Allah

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who embraced a spiritual lifestyle after quitting the entertainment industry announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. The couple, who welcomed their first child earlier this year, is overjoyed with the news.

Taking to social media, Sana shared her excitement, writing, Alhamdullilah “Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer.”

“Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing” Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us."

Sana, who stepped away from Bollywood to focus on her personal and spiritual life, often shares glimpses of her journey with her followers. Her transition to motherhood has been particularly cherished by her fans, as she continues to inspire many with her life choices.

A few months ago Sana faced a lot of backlash for her statement in Rubina Dilaik's podcast about husbands allowing their wives to wear short outfits.