Sana Khan reacts to negative videos about her past, says she is heartbroken

New Delhi: Sana Khan revealed in a post on social media that some people have been making negative videos about her past and didn’t reveal the name of the people. She further condemned the actions of these people by saying they should not put anyone in depression.

Sana shared the message from her verified Instagram account and wrote: “Some people are making such negative videos on me from so long but I have been patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past and talking absolutely rubbish about it. Don't you know it's a sin to make that person realise about it when the person has done tauba?? I am so heartbroken right now.”

She wrote in the caption that she would not reveal who the person was but said, “I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet.”

“Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time,” the actress further explained.

Sana Khan was dating choreographer Melvin Louis but had a bitter breakup with him in February. Speculations suggest this post is aimed at the choreographer.

Later in November Sana announced that she would be quitting the showbiz and wanted to serve humanity and follow a religious path. She also tied the knot with Gujarat-based businessman Anas Saiyad in the same month of the announcement.