Sana Khan Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy; ‘Overjoyed To Welcome Our Little Prince’

Mumbai: Former actress and reality show star Sana Khan has become a mother for the second time. Sana and her husband, Anas Saiyad, welcomed their baby boy on January 5, 2025, sharing the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt post on Instagram.



In a joint statement, the couple expressed their gratitude to the Almighty, “Allah Taala Ne Har Chiz Mukaddar Me Likhe Hai, Waqt Aane Par Allah Usko Atta Karta Hai Aur Jab Atta Karta Hai To Jholiya Khushiyon Se Bhar Deta Hai” (God has written everything in destiny. At the right time, He grants it, and when He does, He fills our lives with happiness). The post continued, “Alhamdulillah, for everything we have. Alhamdulillah for everything we had. It’s a boy! Overflowing with joy, big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother!”

The couple also revealed that their baby boy was born on January 5, 2025, marking a special milestone in their lives.



Sana Khan rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 6 and later appeared in Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho. She also starred in films like Wajah Tum Ho and Halla Bol, alongside participating in popular reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

In November 2020, Sana shocked the entertainment world by announcing her retirement from showbiz. She cited her decision to dedicate her life to spirituality and serving humanity, leaving her glamorous career behind. She married Islamic scholar and businessman Anas Saiyad the same year, embracing a new chapter of her life.



Sana and Anas welcomed their first child, a son named Tariq Jamil, in July 2023. With the arrival of their second baby boy, the family is now overjoyed, calling their newest addition their “little prince.”