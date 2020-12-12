हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sana Khan

Sana Khan's fresh honeymoon pics with husband Anas Saiyad go viral! Check

Sana Khan is currently on her honeymoon in Kashmir with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Sana Khan&#039;s fresh honeymoon pics with husband Anas Saiyad go viral! Check
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sanakhaan21

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actress Sana Khan, who tied the knot recently, is currently on her honeymoon in Kashmir with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Sana, who frequently posts pictures and videos, took to Instagram to share pictures from snow-clad Gulmarg in Kashmir. In the post, Sana can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile while enjoying the snow with her husband. She captioned it, "Heaven".

Here is what Sana posted.

 

Sana had earlier shared a video of her getting a COVID-19 test at the Srinagar airport.

 

The 'Jai Ho' star has been in the limelight since her wedding video and pictures went viral. Her post-wedding pictures also made her fans swoon.

Sana had earlier this year announced her decision to quit showbiz. She shot to fame after 'Bigg Boss 6' and has also acted in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's movies. 
 

Tags:
Sana KhanSana Khan honeymoonsana khan husbandBigg Boss Sana Khan
