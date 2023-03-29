Sandeepa Dhar Begins Prep For Her Next, Shares Glimpse Of Shoot In Delhi

New Delhi: Sandeepa Dhar announced preparing for her next project with an Instagram story. The actress recently flew to Delhi to begin shooting for the project and her latest social media post further adds to her curiosity about the show.

Having impressed the audience with her diverse characters across varied shows in the recent past including Abhay, MumBhai, Bisaat, Mai, and Dr. Arora amongst others, Sandeepa Dhar has been consistently delivering impressive performances. Taking on to her next already, Sandeepa has reached Delhi to start the shoot of her upcoming show, details of which are kept under wraps right now.

A source reveals, “Sandeepa has arrived in Delhi on Monday, 27th March and will begin shooting for the show from 1st April. Currently she’s preparing for the role with script reading sessions, fittings and trials etc.”

In addition to being an actor, Sandeepa is also a trained dancer. Having lead the international musical West Side Story, Sandeepa Dhar was the only Indian artist in the show. The actress has also played pivotal parts in films like Heropanti, Dabangg 2 and Kagaaz amongst others.