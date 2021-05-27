हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt feels honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE

  Actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday (May 26) expressed gratitude to the government of UAE on receiving a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sanjay Dutt feels honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai:  Actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday (May 26) expressed gratitude to the government of UAE on receiving a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"It's an honour to receive the prestigious Visa. I'm grateful to the government of UAE for their never-ending support considering Dubai became a home for my family in the past year. The Golden Visa initiative by the leaders is truly visionary, it has helped the country grow as an investor-friendly nation and I'm sure it will continue to do so in the coming years. I vow to help the country whenever they are in need since that's what our true purpose as humans is, to help each other grow," Dutt shared.

The 61-year-old actor also shared the news on social media. "Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support," he wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Since 2019, UAE has been providing the Golden Visa to foreigners to work, live, study and conduct business without requiring national sponsors. The initiative helps foreign investors and business owners get a complete ownership of their businesses in the country.

This is indeed a feather in the cap of Sanjay as he shares a huge fan base in the Middle East.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in upcoming films like 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Prithviraj' and 'Shamshera'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sanjay DuttUAEGolden VisaDubaiBhuj: The Pride Of IndiaKGF: Chapter 2Prithviraj'Shamshera
Next
Story

I slept on the wheel: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla recalls his 'scary' experience

Must Watch

PT4M49S

DNA: Why western media only concerned for India?