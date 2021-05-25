हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on 16th death anniversary, says 'you were everything to me'

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on 16th death anniversary, says &#039;you were everything to me&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: On late veteran actor Sunil Dutt's 16th death anniversary, his son Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a monochrome throwback picture of the duo all dressed up in suits and penned a heartfelt note as well.

On Tuesday (May 25), Sanjay Dutt shared an old photo of the father-son duo in their prime, dressed stylishly and posing for paps. The 'Panipat' actor wrote in the caption, "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you."

Check out the throwback picture of the father-son duo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

 

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt commented on the post with hearts expressing love for her late grandfather.

Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai. He is best remembered for his roles in films such as "Hamraaz", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" "Waqt", "Padosan" and "Sadhna".

His last memorable outing was in the 2003 comedy "Munna Bhai MBBS", where he essayed a father-son relationship on screen with son Sanjay.

Sunil Dutt also had a successful political career. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and remained a Member of Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005.

On the work front, Sanjay will soon be seen in a film with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. He is also a part of 'KGF: Chapter 2' with actress Raveena Tandon and south actor Yash.

