हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has a golden heart: Jisshu Sengupta

Jisshu Sengupta worked with Sanjay Dutt on the upcoming film, "Sadak 2".

Sanjay Dutt has a golden heart: Jisshu Sengupta

Mumbai: Actor Jisshu Sengupta has described working with Sanjay Dutt as a learning experience, adding that he was very comfortable in his company.

Jisshu worked with Dutt on the upcoming film, "Sadak 2".

"We shot nine days of climax, and every single day was about so much learning. The ease, the pain, the childlike innocence -- I was so, so comfortable in his company. We spoke about music, about so many random things and laughed so much. He has a golden heart," Jisshu said.

With "Sadak 2", Sanjay is revisiting the world of his 1991 hit, "Sadak". The second part marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. The film stars his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Jisshu was last seen in "Shakuntala Devi", which is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make complex calculations within seconds.

 

Tags:
Sanjay DuttJisshu SenguptaLung cancerSanjay Dutt cancerSadak 2
Next
Story

Elli AvrRam: Sometimes I wish, I could just switch off
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44S

Video: Warrant issued against Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi in PNB scam