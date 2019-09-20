Sanjay Dutt pens a heartwarming letter for Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turned 71 on Friday. Many B-town celebs posted heartfelt wishes for the filmmaker on social media but actor Sanjay Dutt had a lot to say to him. Sanjay expressed his heartfelt gratitude in a long letter to Mahesh on his birthday.

Sanjay's letter read, "Dear Bhatt Sahab, 41. Happy Birthday! I read somewhere that a friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are. Luckily, I got to experience this kind of friendship with you. When the entire world turned their blind eye to me, you were standing tall right beside me. On your 71st birthday, accept this letter as a token of gratitude for everything you have done for my family and me.

Over all these years of our professional and personal relationship, I got to learn a lot from you. From shooting on the sets of Sadak to coming together for Sadak 2, everything has changed around us except our bond which grew deeper with every passing day. Our recent tear-jerking incident on the sets of Sadak 2 where we reminisced our old shoot days on the sets of 'Sadak' speaks volume on how much we have been through together.

Like an old couple, we have become veterans in the film industry sailing in the same ship which keeps gliding even in the stormiest night. The depth of your soul is unmeasurable, but your work acts as a reflection of your deep and profound thinking process. You seek perfection in everything you do and your passion for filmmaking burns brighter than ever.

Besides, professionally, you are my biggest support system. Your unwavering faith gave me courage in the darkest time of my life. You are a living inspiration for everyone who knows you.

Lastly, there are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family. So, here I am, wishing you all the success, happiness and joy on your 71st birthday. I may be your hero on screen, but you are and will always be my hero off-screen. Bhatt Sahab, you rock!

Happy Birthday! Love, Sanju."

Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his birthday with daughter Alia Bhatt, who shared a few glimpses of him on her Insta stories. Bhatt is currently producing the sequel to Sadak which stars Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.