Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter where he posted a picture of himself getting the jab at the city's BKC vaccine centre.

Sanjay Dutt receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter where he posted a picture of himself getting the jab at the city's BKC vaccine centre.

"Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!" Dutt tweeted.

Last August, the actor was diagnosed with cancer, following which he took a break from work to focus on his medical treatment.

In October 2020, Dutt announced he would be "out of this cancer soon". A month later, the actor returned to film sets to shoot for his upcoming "KGF: Chapter 2", his Kannada debut.

Other Indian film celebrities who were recently vaccinated include Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever. 

 

 

Tags:
Sanjay DuttCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinePandemicSanjay Dutt healthSanjay Dutt cancerStage 4 Lung Cancer
