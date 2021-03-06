हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hema Malini

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini takes COVID-19 vaccine

In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP Hema Malini from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital here.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Saturday said she has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital here.

"I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital," she wrote alongside three photographs from the vaccine centre.

On Thursday, the 72-year-old actor had revealed on social media that she had registered to get inoculated and urged others to do it as well.

The government announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. 

 

