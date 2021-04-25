Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt reveals details of her longest relationship, says ‘today he has children’

New Delhi: Daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, Trishala Dutt recently spilled some interesting details about her past relationships in an Instagram Q&A.

The 33-year-old had asked fans to ask her 'questions about infidelity and fans asked many compelling questions as they were quite curious to know about her love life.

One fan asked her, "Just curious, what was the longest relationship you've ever been in? Why did it end?".

To this, Trishala candidly replied, "7 years. I won't get into the details on why it ended but let's just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years.

"In a nutshell, we both grew apart. It happens. Today he's married with children and I wish him all the best," she reveals.

Trishala also told fans that she has experienced the brunt of infidelity first-hand.

When a fan asked, "Have you ever been cheated on?", she replied saying, "Yes".

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma's daughter. She stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother.

Earlier, Trishala had shared how her boyfriend died in 2019 and it had a severe impact on her mental health. She also opened up about undergoing therapy post his death and said she had to quit her job too. She had breakdowns in public, developed an eating disorder, and had gained several kilos.

Trishala is an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts on Instagram.