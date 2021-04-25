हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt reveals details of her longest relationship, says ‘today he has children’

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt recently opened up about her longest romantic relationship during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt reveals details of her longest relationship, says ‘today he has children’
File photo

New Delhi: Daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, Trishala Dutt recently spilled some interesting details about her past relationships in an Instagram Q&A.

The 33-year-old had asked fans to ask her 'questions about infidelity and fans asked many compelling questions as they were quite curious to know about her love life.

One fan asked her, "Just curious, what was the longest relationship you've ever been in? Why did it end?". 

To this, Trishala candidly replied, "7 years. I won't get into the details on why it ended but let's just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years. 

"In a nutshell, we both grew apart. It happens. Today he's married with children and I wish him all the best," she reveals.

trishala

Trishala also told fans that she has experienced the brunt of infidelity first-hand. 

When a fan asked, "Have you ever been cheated on?", she replied saying, "Yes".

insta

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma's daughter. She stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother. 

Earlier, Trishala had shared how her boyfriend died in 2019 and it had a severe impact on her mental health. She also opened up about undergoing therapy post his death and said she had to quit her job too. She had breakdowns in public, developed an eating disorder, and had gained several kilos. 

Trishala is an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts on Instagram. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trishala DuttSanjay Duttsanjay dutt daughterTrishala Dutt Instagramtrishala dutt boyfriendTrishala Dutt pics
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut defends herself over calling Taapsee Pannu ‘she-man’, says she’s got ‘tough looks’!

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Exclusive: How to beat Corona by staying at home? Know from AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria