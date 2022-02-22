हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for 'Ghudchadhi' - See Pic!

Springing a huge surprise on his followers and fans, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt recently announced his next movie 'Ghudchadhi' that went on floors on Tuesday in the national capital.

Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for &#039;Ghudchadhi&#039; - See Pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Springing a huge surprise on his followers and fans, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt recently announced his next movie 'Ghudchadhi' that went on floors on Tuesday in the national capital.

The picture that the actor has posted on his Instagram handle features him seated in a garden, practising yoga, much to the surprise of his fans, who can't wait to see their favourite superstar back on the big screen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to the new beginnings. Appreciate your presence."

Besides 'Ghudchadhi' to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' slated to release on April 14, 2022.

He also has 'Shamshera' and 'Toolsidas Junior' in the pipeline. 

 

