close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt to launch trailer of next film on B'day

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be celebrating his 60th birthday by gifting fans the first teaser of his upcoming film "Prasthanam".

Sanjay Dutt to launch trailer of next film on B&#039;day

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt will be celebrating his 60th birthday by gifting fans the first teaser of his upcoming film "Prasthanam".

Sanjay will turn 60 on July 29, and he plans to celebrate the film's first look with fans. 

The teaser of the project will be screened at a multiplex in Mumbai, followed by a cake cutting ceremony with fans.

"Prasthanam" is the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name. The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also made the original.

The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey, and is produced by Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata. The thrilling family drama is slated to release on September 20.

Tags:
Sanjay DuttPrasthanamManisha KoiralaJackie ShroffChunky PandeyAli Fazal
Next
Story

Wouldn't attribute everything to luck: Mithila Palkar

Must Watch

PT7M46S

News 50: Watch top news of the day