Sanjay Dutt Turns 69: Maanayata Calls Him 'Precious' In Emotional Birthday Post

Mumbai: Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video with a series of adorable pictures of the couple. She also included Kishore Kumar's 'Ruk Jana Nahi' in the background.

Along with the video, Maanayata wished the actor a special message. "Happy....happiest birthday to my bestest half... @duttsanjay my strongest and full of life support system.... Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges....," she wrote in the caption.

She also praised the 'Saajan' star for his selfless and unconditional love. Calling him "precious" and "special", she added, "You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally!.. keep it that way, invincible!!!..you are precious and special not only to me but, to many more....who love and adore you with all their heart....My star...keep shining bright...always and ever!!..Much love.. #birthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod"

The couple tied the knot in the year 2008 and the duo is parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter, Trishala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

'Ghudchadi' will hit the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.