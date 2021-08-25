हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt walks arm-in-arm with son Shahraan in this cute video made by Maanayata Dutt - Watch

Maanayata Dutt took to her social media and shared a story. "Father and son on the road to recovery". 

Sanjay Dutt walks arm-in-arm with son Shahraan in this cute video made by Maanayata Dutt - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Maanayata Dutt, who is an avid social media user, recently took to Instagram and posted Sanjay Dutt and son Shahraan's adorable video. 

Shahraan had fractured his leg and now is in recovery mode. 

Maanayata took to her social media and shared a story. "Father and son on the road to recovery" 

Both father and son walk with support as even actor Sanjay Dutt faced a sports injury on his heel while playing badminton and little Shahraan got rid of his plaster just a week back. 

A totally adorable father-son duo that is all smiling as they recover together, next to each other. 

The actor will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 and will be essaying the role of Adheera.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sanjay DuttShahraanMaanayata DuttSanjay Dutt's son
Next
Story

Singham actor Prakash Raj remarries wife Pony Verma for THIS reason

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Bollywood Breaking: Kriti Sanon's bridal look goes viral