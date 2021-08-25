Sanjay Dutt walks arm-in-arm with son Shahraan in this cute video made by Maanayata Dutt - Watch

New Delhi: Maanayata Dutt, who is an avid social media user, recently took to Instagram and posted Sanjay Dutt and son Shahraan's adorable video.

Shahraan had fractured his leg and now is in recovery mode.

Maanayata took to her social media and shared a story. "Father and son on the road to recovery"

Both father and son walk with support as even actor Sanjay Dutt faced a sports injury on his heel while playing badminton and little Shahraan got rid of his plaster just a week back.

A totally adorable father-son duo that is all smiling as they recover together, next to each other.

The actor will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 and will be essaying the role of Adheera.