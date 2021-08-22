हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF 2

KGF Chapter 2: Much-awaited Sanjay Dutt, Yash, Raveena Tandon starrer to hit theatres on THIS date!

The film KGF 2 will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

KGF Chapter 2: Much-awaited Sanjay Dutt, Yash, Raveena Tandon starrer to hit theatres on THIS date!
Pic courtesy: Twitter/KGF The Film

Hyderabad: Makers of the much-awaited period action drama "KGF: Chapter 2", featuring South star Yash, on Sunday announced that the film will now release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie was earlier supposed to be released in July this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Hombale Films, the banner behind "KGF: Chapter 2", shared the new release date on their official Twitter page.

"The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theatres on April 14th 2022," the tweet read.

The multilingual venture will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

"KGF" follows the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel to the 2018 film marks Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's acting debut in Kannada.

"KGF Chapter 2" also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF 2KGF 2 release dateSanjay DuttRanveena TandonYashKGF
Next
Story

On Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday, his next film 'Bhola Shankar' is announced by Mahesh Babu

Must Watch

PT7M

Bollywood Breaking: Rakhi Sawant on Zee Comedy factory