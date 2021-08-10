Sanjay Dutt wishes daughter Trishala Dutt on her birthday, says, 'our bond is stronger'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Dutt wished his daughter Trishala a happy birthday with an emotional post on social media. He shared a childhood photo of hers, calling her a ‘wonderful gift’, and that distance can never be a hindrance in their relationship.

In the caption, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl!”

The post was loved by wife Maanyata Dutt who dropped two heart emojis on it.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma's daughter. The 33-year-old stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother.

Trishala Dutt is an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts on Instagram.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in 'KGF Chapter 2', 'Shamshera', 'Toolsidas Junior' and 'Bhuj'.