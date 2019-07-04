close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sanjay dutt daughter

Sanjay Dutt's daughter pens heartfelt note on boyfriend's death

Trishala's verified profile has over 300,000 followers. She is Sanjay's eldest child whom he had with the late Richa Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt&#039;s daughter pens heartfelt note on boyfriend&#039;s death
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has penned a note mourning the demise of her boyfriend.

She took to Instagram on Thursday, and shared two photographs. One of the pictures is a cropped image of the boy, while another picture features Trishala hugging him.

She wrote: "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. 

"You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP October 7, 1986, 0 July 2, 2019. 'I love you more than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow."

Trishala's verified profile has over 300,000 followers.

She is Sanjay's eldest child whom he had with the late Richa Sharma.

 

Tags:
sanjay dutt daughterSanjay DuttTrishala Dutt
Next
Story

Anurag Kashyap defends Taapsee Pannu in Twitter spat

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019 in Rajya Sabha