Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt looks HOT as she poses against bar counter in all-black leather attire: PICS

NEW DELHI: Superstar Sanjay Dutt and his late wife Richa Sharma's daughter Trishala Dutt often comes into headlines for her drooling photos and sharing powerful inspirational messages. The 33-year-old stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. Trishala is quite an avid social media user and regularly updates her fans with her photos. While she has made it clear that she has no desire of working in Bollywood, she grabs attention for her breathtaking pics.

On Saturday, Trishala shared a fresh set of photos where she is seen chilling out with a friend at a lounge bar. She could be seen showing off her sexy-toned figure in an all-black leather attire. In one of the photos, she is see sitted against a bar counter and posing for the camera. The caption for the post read, "tonight’s mood #leather"

Earlier, Trishala had shared how her boyfriend died in 2019 and it had a severe impact on her mental health. She also opened up about undergoing therapy post his death and said she had to quit her job too. She had breakdowns in public, developed an eating disorder, and had gained several kilos.

For the unvered, Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother.