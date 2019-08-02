Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares new photo with late boyfriend, says 'I miss you'

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shared the tragic news of her boyfriend's demise a few days and expressed her grief over the same. Trishala, who lives in New York and has been raised by her grandparents, has been trying to cope with the loss.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a new photo of her late boyfriend, along with a heartfelt caption.

The photo seems to have been clicked in much happier times. Trishala, who is seen with her late beau, is looking extremely happy in the picture. She is seen dressed in a black dress, with her deceased beau, who is seen in a white vest and jeans. She captioned the picture as, "#iloveyou #imissyou."

Only days back, Trishala attended a wedding ceremony of one of her closest friends. The 30-year-old shared a picture of herself from the ceremony and shared her experience of 'gathering courage to step out during the period of grief'. She also mentioned in the post how much she has been missing her late boyfriend.

On July 4, Trishala shared the news of her boyfriend's death on Instagram and penned down an emotional post. "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity.

I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ——————- #RIP. October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 ————————- "I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow"

Trishala is Sanjay's eldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 because of a brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her grandparents in the US. On the other hand, Sanjay, who celebrated his 60th birthday recently, is married to Maanayata. The couple is parents to two children — Iqra and Shahraan.