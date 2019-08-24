close

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh to star in Jigar Saraiya's pop music video

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh will feature in a pop music video of musician Jigar Saraiya, one half of the Bollywood composer duo of Sachin-Jigar.

Titled "Ruka hoon", this romantic single marks Jigar's solo debut in the genre of Hindi pop. The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and written and sung by Jigar. 

"When I was approached to feature in the video, I knew I had to, as the song is very me. This is actually the kind of music I listen and jam to. It has a sweet sound and is yet, incredibly addictive. Believe me, 'Ruka hoon' will surely be topping the list of everybody's favourites. Also, Jigar is so super-talented," said Sanjeeda.

The video for the single was shot in Istanbul, Turkey. 

"Sanjeeda looks like a dream and is so immensely talented. It's almost like I made it keeping her in mind," said Jigar.

