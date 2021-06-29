Sanya Malhotra flaunts her toned abs in this mirror selfie!

New Delhi: Stunning B-Towner Sanya Malhotra has a huge fan following. The actress is a fitness freak and makes sure to keep her body in shape. She often posts workout videos on her social media for her fans.

Sanya Malhotra took to her social media handle to upload a mirror selfie in which she is proudly showing off her toned abs as she can be seen posing in an all-black athleisure outfit.

Sanya's everyday workout regime includes various activities like boxing and dancing. The actress loves her long morning walks and often goes out for her regular jogs and makes sure to drink protein shakes as well to keep herself fit.

After her hit solo lead film, Pagglait, Sanya's upcoming projects include Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey by Red Chillies and Meenakshi Sundereshwar with Abhimanyu Dassani.