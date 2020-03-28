Sapna Choudhary pens a heartfelt note to god in the testing times of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has penned beautifully a heartfelt note to god in the testing times of deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. She sought forgiveness from the lord on behalf of the entire mankind and prayed for the safety of one and sundry.

Sapna wrote a few lines in Hindi, along with a picture with Shirdi Sai Baba: तू नाराज तो है अपने इंसान से भगवान.. नहीं तो मंदिरों के दरवाजे बंद ना करता.. सज़ा दे रहा है कुदरत से खिलवाड़ की.. नहीं तो गुरुद्वारों से लंगर कभी ना उठता.. आज उन बारिश की बूंदों से संदेश मिला.. रोता तो तू भी है जब इंसान आंसू बहाता.. माफ़ करदे अपने बच्चों के हर गुनाह.. सब कहते हैं, तेरी मर्ज़ी के बिना तो पत्ता भी नहीं हिलता!!!

Fans praised her for her writing skills in the comment section.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country and urged everyone to adhere to the instructions in order to fight the deadly novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 25,000 deaths.