Sapna Choudhary shares details about Positivity Concert, are you ready to dance with her?

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is all set to enthrall the audience at an upcoming concert and her fans couldn't be more excited. The concert will obviously be hosted online due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s tilted Positivity Concert. Sapna had initially planned to host the concert on May 3. However, due to actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, she postponed it to May 15.

The Positivity Concert is aimed to help the government in the fight against coronavirus. The tickets are priced at Rs 99 each. The amount will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund.

“As we know the world is going through a difficult time. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected lives globally but as well the lives in India. With this concert, we want to spread positivity and joy in the lives of people as well as show our support to the frontline fighters. A part of the proceeds will go directly to the PM Cares fund. Spread joy and save lives,” read the text on the website.

Meanwhile, Sapna’s fans can take part in the concert and dance and sing along with her. Moreover, five lucky winners will get a chance to speak to Sapna live.

Here are the updates about the Positivity Concert:

Sapna is constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill. A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.