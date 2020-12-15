हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary shares first glimpse of her adorable baby boy - Take a look

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary uploaded a picture of her child for the first time

Sapna Choudhary shares first glimpse of her adorable baby boy - Take a look
Credit: Instagram/ @itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Television actress Sapna Choudhary gave birth to a baby boy in October after her secret wedding to Veer Sahu in January. On tuesday morning she shared the first glimpse of her child with a post from her verified Instagram account.

In the picture she shared of the child, she is seen in a purple sweater and black beanie as her baby peacefully rests on her shoulder. She chose to keep the face of the baby hidden but fans are still happy to have seen her child for the first time.

Quoting a beautiful sher by poet Allama Iqbal as a caption, she posted the picture online.

 

 

The Bigg Boss 11 fame had secretly got married to Veer Sahu in January. She confirmed the news of her marriage on Karva Chauth in November with a picture of herself and her husband celebrating the occasion.

On the work front Sapna has been planning to start her own clothing brand called ‘Desi Queen’. She also recently released a new music video ‘Katal’ which has been available on YouTube since 30 November.

 

