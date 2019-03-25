Sapna Choudhary turns desi queen on the ramp, looks breathtaking—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is a headline maker. The former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant is also an avid social media user and often shares her pictures/videos on Instagram to keep her fan army in a happy space.

Sapna recently shared a video on social media where she can be seen channelling her inner desi queen swag. She walked the ramp like a pro and looked breathtaking in her traditional avatar.

Watch it here:

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Recently, reports of her joining Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 had surfaced but the popular celebrity has refuted all such claims saying that she will not campaign for any political party.