Sapna Choudhary's dance moves in desi look will drive away your Monday blues—In Pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is an avid social media user and is enjoys massive fanbase on Instagram with 2.2 million followers backing her. She regularly updates her account with fresh pictures and videos.

Sapna in her recent post shared pictures from a stage show where she can be seen setting the stage on fire with desi floor dance moves. She donned a traditional salwar-kameez with dupatta in a dark purple colour.

Her pictures from the dance show are enough to drive away your Monday blues. Also, don't forget to read the heartwarming caption:

Sapna's post has been liked by 102,003 users so far.

She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. It was sung by Raju Punjabi and the music is composed by VR Bros. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition