Sapna Choudhary's 'Positivity Concert' on May 15 - All you need to know

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's 'Positivity Concert' which was earlier scheduled to take place on May 3 is now set for May 15, 2020. The online concert was pushed ahead due to the sudden demise of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on April 29 and 30th respectively.

Sapna has come up with the idea of an online 'Positivity Concert' amid lockdown as it aims to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by helping the government in its initiative. The tickets have been priced at Rs 99 each and the amount collected will be donated to the PM-CARES Relief Fund.

5 lucky winners and Sapna's fans will get a chance to interact with her live online.

The Haryanvi singer-dancer is trying her best to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. She has a solid fanbase of over 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone and this shows her popularity among the masses.

Recently, she penned a note to god in the testing times of deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. She sought forgiveness from the lord on behalf of the entire mankind and prayed for the safety of one and sundry.

She even featured in a song on corona with other celebs.