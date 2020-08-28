Sapna Choudhary's super hot avatar in this boomerang video is unmissable - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has switched to an uber glamourous avatar of late. Her latest look in a boomerang video on Instagram is breaking the internet and rightly so.

Dressed in a black tube top and neon pants, Sapna rocks her athleisure look. Her caption reads: कुछ लोग धूल उड़ा नही सकते, और हमें उड़ाने की बात करते है । #beingdesi #beingharyanvi #desiqueen #bepositive #workholic #thankgod #thaknamnahai

In fact, her 'Bigg Boss 11' co-contestant and popular actress Hina Khan also dropped a comment on her post reading: 'Hotness'.

The desi queen enjoys 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

In the testing times of deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Sapna had penned a note to god, seeking forgiveness from the lord on behalf of the entire mankind and prayed for the safety of one and sundry.