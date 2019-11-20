close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan aces winter fashion in a pink bomber jacket and knee-length boots—Pics

In her latest Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan dons a pink bomber jacket with matching tee. She pairs the outfit with black joggers and knee-length boots. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in New York with her girl gang and her Instagram is full of drool-worthy photographs. The stunner, being an avid social media user, is continuously sharing snippets from her vacay and fans couldn't ask for more!

Along with giving us an up-and-close peep into her vacay, Sara is also giving us major style lessons for winter. Her outfits are noteworthy and on-point.

In her latest Instagram post, the Pataudi princess dons a pink bomber jacket with matching tee. She pairs the outfit with black joggers and knee-length boots. Adding a few winter accessories, Sara wears an elegant scarf, black sunnies and earmuffs.

Check out her pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1' remake.

Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan pics
