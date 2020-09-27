Sara Ali Khan admits to dating Sushant Singh Rajput, opens up about their Thailand trip before NCB

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan, who was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in a drugs-related case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, confessed before the central probe agency that she briefly dated the actor. Sara debuted opposite Sushant with the 2018 film 'Kedarnath'. Reports of their rumoured romance often featured in headlines then. However, the duo never acknowledged it.

Weeks after Sushant's death on June 14, his friend Samuel Haokip claimed in an Instagram post that Sara and Sushant were in a relationship, but she broke up after the 'Sonchiriya's debacle at the box office.

Meanwhile, as the NCB interrogated Sara, she revealed that she and Sushant were in a relationship during the filming of 'Kedarnath' in February 2018. She also told the NCB officials that she would often visit Sushant's 'Capri Heights' residence in Mumbai and added that she accompanied him on his trip to Thailand.

Sara also disclosed that she had been to Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse several times. However, she categorically denied taking drugs, but admitted to smoking cigarettes sometimes. The actress added that Sushant did consume drugs.

Apart from Sara, actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also questioned by the NCB.

Sara, Rakul and Simone's names were taken by actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, during NCB interrogation. While Deepika and Shraddha's drug-related chats emerged some days ago.