Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's funny videos on 'mosquitoes' will make you go LOL!

The fab-looking brother-sister jodi of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have a huge fan following on social media. While Sara has successfully made her acting debut in Bollywood, all eyes are set on Ibrahim's big-screen launch.

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan&#039;s funny videos on &#039;mosquitoes&#039; will make you go LOL!

New Delhi: The fab-looking brother-sister jodi of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have a huge fan following on social media. While Sara has successfully made her acting debut in Bollywood, all eyes are set on Ibrahim's big-screen launch.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous sister Sara shared a few hilarious videos on Instagram where the siblings can be seen avoiding some 'mosquitoes' while having loads of fun. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy new yea Life is short- live laugh  love  and avoid mosquitoes‼️ 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The video has already been liked by 127, 588 users so far.

Recently, the brother-sister jodi featured on the cover of Hello India magazine looking simply awe-inspiring. They looked like replicas of their parents—Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The pictures were loved by fans and received a warm response online.

On the work front, Sara is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

 

 

 

Sara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali Khansara ali khan videosMosquitoes
