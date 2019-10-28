Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's funny videos on 'mosquitoes' will make you go LOL!

New Delhi: The fab-looking brother-sister jodi of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have a huge fan following on social media. While Sara has successfully made her acting debut in Bollywood, all eyes are set on Ibrahim's big-screen launch.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous sister Sara shared a few hilarious videos on Instagram where the siblings can be seen avoiding some 'mosquitoes' while having loads of fun. Watch it here:

The video has already been liked by 127, 588 users so far.

Recently, the brother-sister jodi featured on the cover of Hello India magazine looking simply awe-inspiring. They looked like replicas of their parents—Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The pictures were loved by fans and received a warm response online.

On the work front, Sara is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.