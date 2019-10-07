Sara Ali Khan and mommy Amrita Singh savour a giant dosa, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Sara Ali Khan has upped her Instagram like none. She is way ahead of her contemporaries as far as her popularity on the photo-sharing site is concerned. Recently, she shared a video on Insta which was from a restaurant.

In the video, Sara's voice can be heard clearly while mommy Amrita Singh is seen hiding her face as soon as 'Simmba' girl says 'mom we are live on Instagram'. Your eyes won't blink looking at the giant dosa on the table.

In her caption, Sara wrote: “When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari”

Looks like Sara and mommy Amrita are a big-time foodie and the table full of South Indian delicacies will make you feel hunger pangs.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The actress will also be seen in the remake of 1995 superhit flick 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan helmed the original and yet again he has donned the director's hat for the remake.