Sara Ali Khan BRUTALLY trolled for pushing her spot girl into pool, netizens call it 'disgusting'

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation-next star Sara Ali Khan recently had a 'Ask Me Anything' session while being on the sets. Fans asked her random questions - from pointing out her 'bad Shayari's to her favourite place in Delhi (she shared a clip of Hazarat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah).

One of the fans asked her about the worst prank she's played on someone and guess what? Sara Ali Khan dropped a video of hers with spot girl Jharu, whom she tricked into posing for a picture and later pushed her into the pool. The actress also joined her later for a swim.

Popular pap Viral Bhayani shared Sara's story video on his Instagram.

However, netizens found it not cool to push someone unaware. Many commented on how it was wrong on Sara's part to push her spot girl into the pool. Take a look at some of the hard-hitting comments below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The actress recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore which stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal.

The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi reportedly.