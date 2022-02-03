हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

'Rude judgements..': Sara Ali Khan replies to troll who asked her why her shayari is 'so bad'

Sara Ali Khan, known for her cheery and playful nature, gave a befitting reply to the troll who insulted her 'shayari'.

&#039;Rude judgements..&#039;: Sara Ali Khan replies to troll who asked her why her shayari is &#039;so bad&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan recently held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram while on sets for a project and encountered a bit of a tough question on her 'shayari' skills. The actress was asked by a netizen why she's so bad at shayari or poetry.

Although the question was meant to insult her or troll her for her shayari, Sara took the question in a good stride and answered with poetry itself! 

The user had written: "Why are your shayaris so bad?".

She replied, "So I drive positive people like you mad, And because rude judgements don't make me sad, And I am who I am inspite efforts of mom and dad, As it's a result of all the laughter and fun I had, And not to mention after that I feel glad, I hope you don't actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad..."

See her funny reply here:

Sara

On the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore.

The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet.

She was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan trolledSaif Ali KhanAmrita Singh
Next
Story

Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'stop projecting her in bad light, gifts were out of love'

Must Watch

PT50M3S

Taal Thok Ke: Do criminals dominate in Uttar Pradesh election candidate list?