Sara Ali Khan called 'humble' after she accepts samosa pav offered by fan - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood queen Sara Ali Khan graciously accepted when a fan offered her one of the most famous street food, Samosa Pav to her as she was leaving a venue in her car. The actress was seen walking out of a venue with actor Vicky Kaushal.

The actor went on to find his way to his car and Sara entered and got into her own black car. As she was about to leave, a fan offered her a samosa pav wrapped in a newspaper.

The actress looked at it and opened her car window to accept the gift. She told the fan, "Chalo de he do" and the fan informed her that there's a delicious samosa pav wrapped in the paper. The moment was caught on camera by paps and shared on Instagram by ace photographer Viral Bhayani.

Take a look at the video:

Many fans were impressed by her 'humbleness and called her a sweet girl. They also praised her for being 'down-to-earth'. However, there were a few haters who commented that the actress will throw away the samosa pav in the dustbin as soon as she's out of public view.

Vicky and Sara were spotted outside an office building and could be in talks for a film. After ditching paps direct question, the actors sat in their respective cars and left the venue.

On the work front, Sara was last seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the official remake of the 1995 hit comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

