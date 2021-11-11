हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal asked ‘when he is getting married to Katrina Kaif’, Sara Ali Khan reacts!

Sara Ali Khan could not stop giving a reaction when Vicky Kaushal was asked about marrying Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal asked ‘when he is getting married to Katrina Kaif’, Sara Ali Khan reacts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: “Vicky bhai, shaadi kab hai? (Vicky, when is the wedding?)”Paparazzi try to take out information from the horse’s mouth and ask actor Vicky Kaushal when he is getting married to rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif amidst their December wedding buzz. While the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor maintained a steady silence to the question, actress Sara Ali Khan, who was with him at that time could not keep a straight face. She looked at Vicky after the currently most sought-after question was asked and burst into a mischievous smile - giving us a hint that the D-Day might not be too far.

Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Vicky and Sara were spotted outside an office building and could be in talks for a film. After ditching paps direct question, the actors sat in their respective cars and left the venue.

Earlier, news in the gossip mill was abuzz that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot in December this year. It was also reported by news agency IANS that the two lovebirds had a private Roka ceremony at Kat’s close friend and film director Kabir Khan’s home on Diwali. The function was attended by Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabella Kaif. Vicky's parents and brother Sunny Kaushal were also in attendance.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of her recently released film ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The movie has revived cinema hall viewing and has minted more than 100 crores so far. She will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Amazon Prime’s critically acclaimed film ‘Sardar Udham’. He will next be seen in Mr Lele and Sam Bahadur.

